Responses from Church Entities to GC’s Compliance Attempts and Timeline of Key Events

Several churches, conferences, and unions have issued statements and open letters to the General Conference in response to the proposed documents to be voted at Annual Council 2018, “Regard for and Practice of General Conference Executive Committee Actions” and “Terms of Reference for Compliance Committees”, and the creation of a compliance committee system already approved and activated by the GC Administrative Committee (ADCOM).

Below is a timeline of key events since Annual Council 2017 to present, as well as excerpts from the responses from church entities (with links to full statements).

Timeline of Key Events:

October 2017

At Annual Council (AC) 2017, the proposed “loyalty” document, “Procedures for Reconciliation and Adherence in Church Governance,” was voted down. The 14-page document had called for a signed declaration from General Conference Executive Committee (GCC) members, pledging allegiance to GC Session and GCC actions, and the GC Working Policy, among other items. Those who did not sign would “forfeit their privileges of voice, vote and subcommittee participation.” With 184 in favor of rejecting the document in its current form and 114 opposed, it was returned to the Unity Oversight Committee (UOC) for revision. See “The Longest Day: Annual Council Diary, October 9,” by Bonnie Dwyer.

Shortly following AC 2017, it was announced that Thomas Lemon had been removed from chairing the UOC. Lemon had stated during his AC report that during his meetings with division and union leadership over the past year, “there was not one person who gave any hint of being in rebellion. Rebellion is an attitude before it is an action. I didn’t hear that anywhere. Concern but not rebellion. I want to allay that fear. We are children of God and we are in this together.” Many speculated this report led to his departure from the committee. See “Thomas Lemon Removed as Chair of Unity Oversight Committee” and “General Conference Responds to Tom Lemon’s Departure.”

January 2018

The General Conference sent out a survey to division and union presidents asking for their views on what membership in their territories felt on several issues, essentially asking the same questions that were sent back to committee at AC 2017. See “General Conference Re-asks the Questions of 2017.”

The six-question survey was followed by an official announcement from the UOC concerning the appointment of a new chair, Mike Ryan, and the UOC’s plans for an “open and transparent” process. See “Unity Oversight Committee Releases Statement Regarding Way Forward.”

February 2018

The UOC announced that of the 150 surveys sent to division and union presidents, 144 had been returned already (with a deadline of March 15), and that “dialogue meetings with world division leaders are currently taking place.” See “Update: Unity Oversight Committee Continues to Gather Data.”

March 2018

At the end of March, the UOC announced the results of its six-question survey. Based on the results, the UOC concluded that “there is strong support for some kind of consequences for non-compliance,” as well as “strong support” for not allowing presidents of non-compliant unions to serve on committees, and “pronounced support” for not allowing these presidents to vote in GCC meetings. See “Unity Oversight Committee Survey Results.”

April 2018

Spectrum asked Adventist researches to analyze the methodology and findings of the UOC’s survey and one provided a detailed analysis. See “One Researcher’s Comments on the Unity Oversight Committee Survey and Findings.”

May 2018

The General Conference announced that after “several months of dialogue and gathering data, the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Unity Oversight Committee has begun outlining elements of a compliance process that will be considered by world church leaders later this year.” It was also announced that by the end of May, the UOC had met with 12 of the 14 world church entities (there are 13 divisions and one attached union). UOC Secretary Hensley Moorooven called these meetings “very cordial and candid dialogues.” See “Unity Oversight Committee Begins Outlining Compliance Process.”

July 2018

The General Conference Administrative Committee (ADCOM) announced that it had voted and approved a document recommended by the UOC on July 17. The document, “Regard for and Practice of General Conference Session and General Conference Executive Committee Actions,” along with the companion document, “Terms of Reference for Compliance Committees” will now move on to the General Conference and Division Officers Committee for discussion, and finally, on to GCC at October’s Annual Council. The “Regard for…” document calls for a hierarchical system to garner compliance, where if a matter remains unresolved, it will continue to move up the chain of command to the next highest level of Church administration until it becomes resolved. If, “in the event the due process referenced above does not bring about compliance,” a graduated system will be applied to the non-compliant leader: 1) warning, 2) public reprimand, 3) placed on removal for cause and subject to policy application. See “General Conference Administrative Committee Approves Compliance Document.”

August 2018

In August, Spectrum Editor Bonnie Dwyer broke the story that a network of five compliance review committees had been established by the General Conference, each with a different topic to oversee: 1) General Conference Core Policies; 2) Doctrines, Policies, Statements, and Guidelines for Church Organizations and Institutions Teaching Creation/Origins; 3) Doctrines, Policies, Statements, and Guidelines Regarding Homosexuality; 4) Distinctive Beliefs of the Seventh-day Adventist Church; and 5) Doctrines, Policies, Statements and Guidelines Regarding Issues of Ordination. The committees are populated by over 40 GC employees. Though a couple of lay people are included on the committees, no pastors or officials from other levels of church governance (such as unions or conferences) are included. See “Massive Oversight Committee System Set Up at the General Conference.”

September 2018

Following Spectrum’s report, the GC then issued its own statement on its compliance committees, stating that “the General Conference (GC) ADCOM established five compliance committees to serve unity, helping retain voted church beliefs and operating procedures and process.” See “General Conference Issues Statement on Compliance Committees.”

On September 18, the GC announced it had updated the compliance document that will be voted on by GCC at Annual Council in October. A second statement released that same day said “it was recognized that a procedural oversight was inadvertently communicated” that stated the compliance committees would be established by and report directly to GCC. In actuality, however, these newly established compliance committees were established by and report directly to the GC ADCOM. Additionally, after a unanimous vote by the GC ADCOM, two of the five committees were activated. See “General Conference Updates Compliance Document and Clarifies Committees.”

As Bonnie Dwyer reported in her analysis of the situation, “There is no established need for the committees without the approval of the…document on ‘Regard for and Practice of General Conference Session and General Conference Executive Committee Actions’ that still awaits action by the GCC at Annual Council in October. The GCC could approve an entirely different process for discipline, one that does not involve the committees that have already been appointed. ADCOM has jumped ahead of the game by assuming that it has this particular role. It is taking to itself specific responsibilities that have not been assigned to it.” See “ADCOM’s Overreach.”

As George Knight noted in his report for Spectrum, “Annual Council 2018 has been rendered irrelevant if the September 18 action of ADCOM is not successfully challenged.” See “ADCOM Action Renders Annual Council 2018 Irrelevant.”

Union Responses:

In September 2018, the North and South German Unions issued a statement saying, “In the recent initiative of the world church leadership, we see a threatening development towards a hierarchical church structure, which we will resolutely oppose.” Read the full statement here.

The Executive Committee of the Pacific Union Conference voted on September 12, 2018 an open letter to the GCC, stating in part, “we voice our urgent objections to the proposed creation of ‘compliance committees’ as formulated by the General Conference Administrative Committee…. It is our prayerful call to Seventh-day Adventists, both in our Pacific Union territory as well as our brothers and sisters from every region of our church, to oppose the adopting of this new ‘compliance committee’ system into our faith and practice.” Read the full statement here.

A joint statement from the Norwegian, Danish, and Swedish Unions expressed “a number of concerns about the proposed strategy for attaining unity in our Church. Far from bringing unity, we believe that there is a strong possibility that the strategy outlined in the proposals will undermine our Church’s mission, by causing division and polarisation in the world Church rather than the bonds of peace spoken of in Ephesians 4:3.” Read the full statement here.

Though the North Pacific Union Conference has not issued a position statement on the actions of the GC, it has issued a call to prayer, with “specific principles and values of our church in mind.” This call to prayer can be read here.

According to the Columbia Union Conference website, its executive committee has called on “members to set aside the Sabbath during Annual Council, October 13, as a day of prayer. ‘This has moved way beyond ordination. It challenges our Protestant DNA, values and grassroots governance, and means we would become a more top-down organization,’ says Dave Weigley, union president. ‘Let’s pray that the decisions will advance mission and not constrain the moving of the Holy Spirit.’”

Conference Responses:

The Berlin-Central German Conference stated that it is “distressed about the content and mentality as represented in the documents ‘Regard for and Practice of General Conference Session and General Conference Executive Committee Actions’ and ‘Terms of Reference for Compliance Committees.’ They stand in opposition to our fundamental beliefs of cohabitance and to our understanding of the community of Jesus Christ.” The statement called on GCC members to “reject the documents,” “dissolve the Unity Oversight Committee,” and to clarify “whether the current Church leadership continues to have a vote of confidence.” Read the full statement here.

Church Responses:

The Adventist Church in Göttingen, Germany circulated a petition calling for German congregations to support their unions in their opposition of the GC’s documents. “We would like to voice our concern that the General Conference is increasingly developing centralistic power and control structures that we vehemently oppose,” stated the Göttingen Church. Read the full statement and petition here.

The Adventist Church in Linköping, Sweden voted a statement on September 20, 2018 that said the “proposed mechanisms are detrimental for the future of our church and our mission…. Enough harm has been done to the unity of our denomination by the very existence of these proposals. More harm will be done if the Annual Council votes these proposals into effect.” Read the full statement here.

This article will be updated if additional statements are released.

Additionally, a number of opinion pieces have been written for Spectrum concerning the GC’s actions. Those can be found in our Views --> Church Politics section. A selection is also listed here:

The Adventist Church Needs a Martin Luther by Herold Weiss, December 6, 2017

Ordaining Women: Why “The Survey” Won’t Help Elder Wilson's Efforts to End It by David Larson, March 14, 2018

You Could Cut the Tension with a Knife: Reflections on the 2017 Annual Council by Roy Adams, March 26, 2018

Compliance or Conscience? Charting Our Discord about Ordaining Women by David Larson, March 27, 2018

“Reformatio in Capite et in Membris” — 17 Questions That Need an Answer by Edwin Torkelsen, May 27, 2018

The Use of Pillory and the Seventh-day Adventist Church by Finn F. Eckhoff, July 23, 2018

What is the Mission of the Church? by Herold Weiss, July 27, 2018

A Troubling Disconnect by William G. Johnsson, August 2, 2018

Triggering Public Reprimands: Simple Majorities are Not Enough by David Larson, August 3, 2018

From Union Conferences to their Presidents: General Conference Considers "Targeted Killing" by David Larson, August 17, 2018

Church Democracy and Orthodox Faith by Edwin Torkelsen, August 28, 2018

Adventism’s Shocking Fulfillment of Prophecy by George R. Knight, August 28, 2018

Unity by Authoritarian Means by Charles Scriven, August 30, 2018

When a Bowl is Not a Bowl by Barry Casey, September 4, 2018

Is there a Fundamental Shift in Church Governance Coming? by Brad Kemp, September 6, 2018

The Unity I would Like to See: An Open Letter to the General Conference by Mary Christian, September 11, 2018

Truthfulness Abandoned? by Charles Scriven, September 14, 2018

Thoughts on Our Church Governance and Leaders by Mike Smith, September 19, 2018

Noncompliance and the Abuse of Authority in the Women’s Ordination Saga by Matthew Quartey, September 20, 2018

An Alternative Solution to the General Conference Unity Oversight Committee Document by Finn F. Eckhoff, September 21, 2018

Clarification of the Clarification (with tongue fully in cheek) by Edwin Torkelsen, September 21, 2018

The Adventist FBI and the Sticky Wicket Thicket by George R. Knight, September 21, 2018

The Gods Dissolve Like Clouds by Barry Casey, September 25, 2018

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image: SpectrumMagazine.org.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.