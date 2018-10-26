North American Division Issues Statement on Annual Council Vote and Message to Women Clergy

Editor’s Note: On October 15, 2018, the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists issued a statement regarding the Annual Council 2018 vote on the compliance document that passed 185 in favor to 124 against, with 2 abstentions. The NAD has also issued a message to women clergy in the wake of the vote. Both statements follow in their entirety:



NAD Statement on 2018 General Conference Annual Council Vote



This is a very challenging time for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America. Actions taken at the 2018 General Conference Annual Council meeting in Battle Creek, Michigan, did not have the outcome for the church that we had strived toward. Many of us are dealing with fear, disappointment, and even anger.



We believe that this voted document, which outlines a system of governance to address church entities not in compliance with church policy, does not follow the biblical values proclaimed by the Protestant reformers and the founders of the Adventist Church. This document, as voted, has made centralized power possible, and created a hierarchical system of governance.



In a collaborative effort, leaders in the NAD are discussing how the church in North America will move forward. Although this is difficult, amid the rancor we must keep our faith in Jesus. He is our Leader, and it is our trust in Him that will light our way. The mission, the work of the church, must and will go forward.



Policies don’t hold us together. The Spirit of God holds us together. We urge you to pray for the Church; pray that we allow the Holy Spirit to do its work, to let the Holy Spirit keep us united.



“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up” (Gal. 6:9, NIV).



— North American Division Officers



A Message to the North American Division Women Clergy



My Dear Sisters in Christ,



I am sending you this brief note to let you know that our NAD leadership team believes in your ministry. You have our confidence and the assurance that we will do all in our power to strengthen and empower you.



The action of the General Conference Executive Committee on Sunday afternoon does not alter your status. You are appreciated and needed in the overall ministry/evangelistic plan of the North American Division. Your ministry is invaluable.



Please understand that we will continue to work toward the fulfillment of our dream to have one thousand female pastors in our division. There will be some temporary setbacks along the path, but we are not deterred.



May God continue to bless and direct you in every way.



— North American Division Officers



