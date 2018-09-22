Loma Linda University Church Discusses the GC’s Compliance Document

Over October 5 and 6, 2018, the Loma Linda University Church led a conversation about the document that will be voted at next week’s Annual Council entitled, “Regard for and Practice of General Conference Session and General Conference Executive Committee Actions.”

The LLUC website states, “If [the document is] approved, there could be far-reaching implications. Due to this, the Loma Linda University Church is setting aside time to inform church members of what is being proposed. This event will offer the opportunity to clarify why the document is being proposed in the first place, to understand the concerns many have, and then, finally, provide time for questions and answers.”

The LLUC statement continues saying, “The leadership of the Loma Linda University Church feels deeply the need for overall church unity as well as respect for overall church leadership, so there was considerable discussion about what might be the best way to facilitate a healthy discussion. This is based on the assumption that in order for any healthy family to remain united when disagreement exists, there needs to be a place for respectful discussion.”

The conversation schedule over October 5-6 included:

October 5

7:00 p.m.: Special Devotional and Prayer Service

October 6:

9:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.: "When The Church Differs," sermon by Randy Roberts

10:30 a.m.: Joint Sabbath School: Explanation of Proposed Document released by the General Conference.

3:00 p.m.: Presentations & Discussion of Implications. LLUC Sanctuary

WATCH the October 6 panel discussion about the GC's compliance document here:

Those participating in the panel discussion included Randy Roberts, LLUC senior pastor; Miguel Mendez, LLUC pastor for spiritual development; Gilda Roddy, LLUC pastoral care director; Sandra Roberts, Southeastern California Conference president; and Jon Paulien, dean of the School of Religion at Loma Linda University.

Also available for viewing:

Friday evening prayer service:

Sabbath church service:

Sabbath School discussion:

