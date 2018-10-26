Pacific Union Reaffirms Commitment to Ordain Women and Men Equally

Editor’s Note: On October 17, 2018, the Pacific Union Conference issued a succinct statement reaffirming its commitment to ordaining both men and women. The statement follows the Annual Council vote on October 14 that approved compliance measures against leaders involved in perceived non-compliance, including ordaining women to pastoral ministry.

The statement from the Pacific Union follows below in its entirety:

The mission of the church is universal, while the ministry of the church is local. We are resolved in our continued commitment to ordain women and men equally. We remain stalwart in support of our churches, schools, conferences, and all of our workers. The Pacific Union Conference affirms and renews our devotion to the unique ministry that Christ has given us.

Pacific Union Conference Officers

October 17, 2018

