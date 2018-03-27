Compliance or Conscience? Charting Our Discord about Ordaining Women

Listen to this story:

Although we often say that we can understand in two ways the discord regarding the ordination of women that exists among those of us who are Seventh-day Adventists, we rarely go beyond identifying them as issues of either compliance or conscience. Here is one attempt to move further in the direction of increasing clarity:

Ordaining Women

Compliance: Defiance of Authority

Conscience: Devotion to Principle

Those Who Ordain Women

Compliance: Disobedient and Rebellious

Conscience: Being True to Duty

Organizational Analogies

Compliance: Businesses or Militaries

Conscience: Families or Teams

Locations of Authority

Compliance: Centralized

Conscience: Decentralized

Comfort with Pluralism

Compliance: Less

Conscience: More

Administrative Tendencies

Compliance: Secretive and Structured

Conscience: Public and Procedural

Default Method of Increasing Unity

Compliance: Coercion

Conscience: Persuasion

Trust in Distant Colleagues

Compliance: Little

Conscience: Much

Feelings about the Future

Compliance: Anxious Concern

Conscience: Hopeful Confidence

Best Possible Outcomes

Compliance: Wounded and Weakened Denomination

Conscience: Healed and Strengthened Denomination

David Larson has specialized in ethics and theology in the School of Religion at Loma Linda University Health for forty-four years; however, his views do not express the convictions of all of its 20,000 or so administrators, faculty, clinicians, and staff.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash.

