The Friday Forum Reading List

The Adventist Forum invites you to join our monthly discussion on thoughtful books that promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

These panel discussions are hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter, with a variety of guest conversation partners joining the discussion, along with regular panelists Bonnie Dwyer, Spectrum journal editor, and Alisa Williams, SpectrumMagazine.org managing editor.

2020–2021 Book Schedule:

November 6, 2020

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson (published by Random House, August 4, 2020, 496 pages).

Guest conversation partners: Jason Hines, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Healthcare Administration at AdventHealth University and Scott Moncrieff, PhD, professor of English at Andrews University.

Read Scott Moncrieff’s book review of Caste by clicking here.

December 11, 2020

God and the Pandemic: A Christian Reflection on the Coronavirus by N. T. Wright's (published by Zondervan, June 19, 2020, 96 pages) and In the Time of Coronavirus: Chronicles of a Pandemic by Hanz Gutierrez (published by Adventist Forum, forthcoming).

Guest conversation partners: Andy Lampkin, PhD, bioethics professor at AdventHealth University, Mark Carr, MDiv, PhD, regional director of Ethics for Providence Health & Services, and Hanz Gutierrez, chair of the Systematic Theology Department at the Italian Adventist Theological Faculty of “Villa Aurora” and director of the CECSUR (Cultural Center for Human and Religious Sciences) in Florence, Italy.

Read Hanz Gutierrez’ columns about the pandemic, which will be published as the above-mentioned book, by clicking here.

January 8, 2021

White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity by Robert P. Jones (published by Simon & Schuster, July 28, 2020, 320 pages).

Guest conversation partners: Rich Hannon, columns editor for Spectrum.

Read Rich Hannon’s book review of White Too Long by clicking here.

February 12, 2021

The Color of Compromise by Jemar Tisby (published by Zondervan, January 22, 2019, 256 pages).

Guest conversation partners: To be determined.

Read Scott Moncrieff’s book review of The Color of Compromise by clicking here.

March 12, 2021

The Cross and the Lynching Tree by James H. Cone (published by Orbis Books, January 1, 2011, 224 pages).

Guest conversation partners: To be determined.

April 9, 2021

Call My Name, Clemson: Documenting the Black Experience in an American University Community by Rhondda Robinson Thomas (published by University of Iowa Press, November 2, 2020, 284 pages).

Guest conversation partners: To be determined.

May 14, 2021

Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobes Du Mez (published by Liveright, June 23, 2020, 368 pages).

Guest conversation partners: To be determined.

Registration required to join the Zoom discussions. Email Carmen at no.twaddle@gmail.com for details. The events will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page. Dates and times subject to change; visit this page for any updates to the schedule.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Book cover images courtesy of the respective publishers.

