Friday Forum Book Group — The Making of Biblical Womanhood

On June 18, 2021, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group with guest panelists Dr. Greg Schneider, professor emeritus of Religion and Social Science at Pacific Union College, and Sarah McDugal, author, speaker, and founder of Wilderness to WILD, an organization providing resources to women survivors of abuse.

This month's book was The Making of Biblical Womanhood: How the Subjugation of Women Became Gospel Truth by Beth Allison Barr (published by Brazos Press, April 20, 2021, 256 pages).

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau, board member Alexander Carpenter, and Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer. The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

WATCH the Friday Forum discussion below or on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

To view our Friday Forum Reading List and Schedule click here.

