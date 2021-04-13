Friday Forum Book Group — Call My Name, Clemson

On April 9, 2021 Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group with guest panelists Rhondda Robinson Thomas, Calhoun Lemon Professor of Literature at Clemson University, and Alita Byrd, interviews editor for Spectrum.

We discussed Dr. Thomas’ book Call My Name, Clemson: Documenting the Black Experience in an American University Community (published by University of Iowa Press, November 2, 2020, 284 pages).

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and website Managing Editor Alisa Williams are conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

