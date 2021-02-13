Friday Forum Book Group — The Color of Compromise

On February 12, 2021, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group with guest panelists Michael Nixon, Esq., Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion at Andrews University, and Scott Moncrieff, PhD, professor of English at Andrews University.

We discussed The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism by Jemar Tisby (published by Zondervan, January 22, 2019, 250 pages). Read Scott Moncrieff’s review of this title by clicking here.

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams are conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

WATCH the Friday Forum discussion below or on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

To view our Friday Forum Reading List and Schedule click here.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.