Friday Forum Book Group — More Beautiful and More Terrible

On Friday, October 16, 2020, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group where Andy Lampkin, PhD, bioethics professor at AdventHealth University, and Mark Carr, MDiv, PhD, regional director of Ethics for Providence Health & Services, discussed More Beautiful and More Terrible: The Embrace and Transcendence of Racial Inequality in the United States by Imani Perry.

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams are conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

WATCH the Friday Forum discussion below are on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Book cover image courtesy of NYU Press.

