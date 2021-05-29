Friday Forum Book Group — Jesus and John Wayne

On May 14, 2021, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group with guest panelists Heidi Campbell, a doctoral student in gender studies at Baylor University, and Greg Schneider, professor emeritus of Religion & Social Sciences at Pacific Union College.

We discussed Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation by Kristin Kobes Du Mez (published by Liveright, June 23, 2020, 368 pages).

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau, board member Alexander Carpenter, and Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer. The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

WATCH the Friday Forum discussion below or on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

