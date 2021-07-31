Friday Forum Book Group — After Evangelicalism

On July 16, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group with guest panelist Matthew J. Lucio, a pastor in Illinois and host of the Adventist History Podcast.

This month's book was After Evangelicalism: The Path to a New Christianity by David P. Gushee (published by Westminster John Knox Press, August 25, 2020, 242 pages).

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau, board member Alexander Carpenter, and Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer. The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

WATCH the Friday Forum discussion below or on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

To view our Friday Forum Reading List and Schedule click here.

Alex Aamodt is the interim managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Westminster John Knox Press/Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.