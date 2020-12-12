Friday Forum Book Group — Pandemic

On Friday, December 11, 2020, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group with panelists Andy Lampkin, PhD, bioethics professor at AdventHealth University, Mark Carr, MDiv, PhD, regional director of Ethics for Providence Health & Services, and Hanz Gutierrez, chair of the Systematic Theology Department at the Italian Adventist Theological Faculty of “Villa Aurora” and director of the CECSUR (Cultural Center for Human and Religious Sciences) in Florence, Italy.

They discussed God and the Pandemic: A Christian Reflection on the Coronavirus by N. T. Wright (published by Zondervan, June 19, 2020, 96 pages) and In the Time of Coronavirus: Chronicles of a Pandemic by Hanz Gutierrez (published by Adventist Forum, forthcoming, 81 pages). Read Hanz Gutierrez’s columns about the pandemic, which will be published as the above-mentioned book, by clicking here.

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams are conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

Read a book review of God and the Pandemic, written by Andy Lampkin for Spectrum, by clicking here.

Read a book review of In the Time of Coronavirus, written by Mark Carr for Spectrum, by clicking here.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

