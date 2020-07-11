Friday Forum Book Group — Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents

On Friday, November 6, 2020, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group where Jason Hines, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Healthcare Administration at AdventHealth University and Scott Moncrieff, PhD, professor of English at Andrews University, discussed Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson.

This discussion was hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and SpectrumMagazine.org Managing Editor Alisa Williams are conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

WATCH the Friday Forum discussion below or on our Vimeo page by clicking here:

Read a book review of Caste, written by Scott Moncrieff for Spectrum, by clicking here.

To view our Friday Forum Reading List and Schedule click here.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Book cover image courtesy of Random House.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.