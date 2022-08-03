Was Ellen G. White Black?

Editor’s note: In February 2022, Dr. Benjamin Baker answered questions about Black Adventist history on the Adventist Voices podcast (Part 1 and Part 2). According to Baker, one of the questions he gets asked the most is whether Ellen White was Black.

In this video for blacksdahistory.org, Baker addresses the details of this perennial question.

Benjamin Baker, PhD, teaches history, religion, and writing, and operates blacksdahistory.org.

Title image: Screenshot from blacksdahistory.org (via YouTube)

