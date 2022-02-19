 28 Black Adventist History Questions Pt. 2—Adventist Voices

28 Black Adventist History Questions Pt. 2—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
February 18, 2022

Back for a second round, Benjamin Baker answers questions about Black Adventist history in the twentieth century, including the cultural and spiritual meaning of Oakwood University, the origins and value of regional conferences, and Adventist involvement in the civil rights movement.

Spectrum’s guest editor for February, Baker earned his PhD in history from Howard University and has authored or edited six books and 150 articles. In 2010 he created blacksdahistory.org and its accompanying YouTube channel. Baker served as the charter managing editor of the Encyclopedia of Seventh-day Adventists, the church's first online reference work. He has taught history, religion, English, Black studies, and literature at several colleges, and currently teaches at the University of Maryland.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Benjamin Baker / Spectrum

