28 Black Adventist History Questions Pt. 1—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
February 4, 2022

On this episode of Adventist Voices, I ask Dr. Benjamin Baker some common questions about Black Adventist history including: Why do some Adventists think Ellen White was Black? Was Sojourner Truth an Adventist? Did Adventists fight in the Civil War?

Spectrum’s guest editor for February, Baker earned his PhD in history from Howard University and has authored or edited six books and 150 articles. In 2010 he created blacksdahistory.org and its accompanying YouTube channel. Baker served as the charter managing editor of the Encyclopedia of Seventh-day Adventists, the church's first online reference work. He has taught history, religion, English, Black studies, and literature at several colleges, and currently teaches at the University of Maryland.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Benjamin Baker / Spectrum

