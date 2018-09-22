New Website and Petition Launch Calling for Equality in Ministry

On October 3, 2018, the website “Love Serve Lead” launched, along with a petition for individuals to sign if they “support equality in ministry and the recognition of the calling to pastoral ministry, as is appropriate for each individual setting.”

Created by the Pacific Union Conference and born out of the discussions held in San Diego this past summer, and the London Unity Conference the summer before, the new website features videos, articles, and media releases from both individuals and groups who support “conscience above compliance.”

Statements from official church entities who have spoken out against the General Conference’s compliance committees and documents are included, as well as articles from William G. Johnsson, retired long-time editor of Adventist Review and Adventist World, and George R. Knight, prominent Adventist historian, theologian, writer, and retired professor.

The “Love Serve Lead” video, which premiered on September 21, is featured on the homepage and includes conversations with prominent church leaders including Reinder Bruinsma, former president of the Netherlands Union; Sandra Roberts, president of the Southeastern California Conference; Roy Adams, former associate editor of Adventist Review; Bradley Kemp, former president of the New Zealand Pacific Union Conference; Bill Miller, president of the Potomac Conference; Thomas Müeller, president of the Danish Union; and more.

Those wishing to add their voice to the website’s petition can do so at: https://loveserveleadsda.com/add-your-voice/

“Love Serve Lead” is also on Facebook and Twitter.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image courtesy of Love Serve Lead’s Facebook page.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.