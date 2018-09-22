At the “Love Serve Lead” conference in San Diego, CA, in June, 2018, a number of Adventist Church leaders sat down and talked about what “Love Serve Lead" means to Seventh-day Adventists around the world.

Taken together, they present a vision of unity of purpose and mission that reaffirms our shared faith while enabling diversity of perspective, culture, ethnicity, age, and gender.

Presented by the Pacific Union Conference Department of Communication & Community Engagement on “All God’s People” for September 21, 2018.

WATCH: Love Serve Lead

This video was provided by the Pacific Union Conference.

Image: video still

