Isaiah: The Historical and Archeological Background

This week we are pleased to be able to share with you a recent presentation made by Dr. Larry Herr to the Choir Room Sabbath School class at the Pacific Union College Church on the historical and archaeological background of Isaiah. Dr. Herr and Nancy Lecourt, the organizer, have kindly given us permission to use this video.

Dr. Herr is an Emeritus Professor of Religious Studies at Burman University in Albert, Canada. He has been the long-time associate editor of the premiere scholarly journal of Near Eastern archaeology, Bulletin of the American Schools of Oriental Research (BASOR) and co-field director of the Tall al-'Umayri excavation in Jordan. His PhD in Near Eastern Archeology is from Harvard University.

Photo is a screenshot of the presentation on YouTube.

