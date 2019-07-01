The Best for the Least of These

For the next 13 weeks Seventh-day Adventists around the world will be studying issues of social justice in Sabbath School lessons entitled, “The least of these: Ministering to those in need.” To give a refreshing introduction to each lesson, ADRA leaders from across Europe have recorded short video clips to introduce each lesson.

Each week, a European Country Director for the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) will introduce the topic for the week and link it to some of the ADRA projects and activities that are generated by their office.

“I believe that it will be motivating for church members to not only study the lessons but to be sensitive to the work of ADRA and its biblical foundation,” states Joao Martins, CEO of ADRA Europe. Over the quarter church members will discover a rich diversity of projects and ideas represented by the different country offices – as well as discovering compassion in action.

The videos, complete with transcripts have been provided to all ADRA Country Offices and Union Offices for use in local churches. They will also be released on social media weekly each Wednesday on YouTube.

“I really like this concept for a practical addition to Sabbath School,” states Pastor Patrick Johnson, Sabbath School and Special Needs Ministries coordinator for the Trans-European Division. His hope is that as many churches as possible will share this innovative resource. “Using these as a discussion starter not only raises awareness of the important work of ADRA, but also gives us a practical theme to add to the biblical concepts in the lesson.”

The first video by Siri Bjerkan Karlsson of ADRA Sweden is available below.

The companion book for this quarter was written by Nathan Brown and is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

This article was written by Victor Hulbert and originally appeared on the Trans-European Division website.

Image courtesy of Pacific Press Publishing.

