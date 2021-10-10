 Join Us on October 15 for the Friday Forum Book Club

Fonda Seifert
October 10, 2021

Join us live online next Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. (Pacific) for a discussion of Philip Jenkins’ new book, Climate, Catastrophe, and Faith: How Changes in Climate Drive Religious Upheaval (published by Oxford University Press, May 11, 2021, 272 pages).

Guest conversation partners: Michael W. Campbell, PhD, professor of religion at Southwestern Adventist University; Nicholas Zork, minister for worship and the arts at Church of the Advent Hope in Manhattan and adjunct professor for the Andrews University Department of Music; and James L. Hayward, PhD, professor emeritus of biology at Andrews University.

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Alexander Carpenter  (alexander@spectrummagazine.org) for a Zoom link. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Click here to view the schedule of future Friday Forum events and the reading list.

 

Fonda Seifert is associate editor for SpectrumMagazine.org

 

