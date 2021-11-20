Monday Meditation: Dr. Andrea King

In October 2021, Dr. Andrea King, pastor of the Sixteenth Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in San Bernardino, California, was named the new director of the Communication Department for the Southeastern California Conference. She writes:

I first opted to study communications instead of theology in college, but eventually I decided to study them both. I have pastored in SECC for over 20 years and am the wife of a pastor. My husband, Kurt, pastored in SECC for 18 years and is now a chaplain in the United States Navy. Together, we have two children, Lauryn and Jonathan.

I had the blessing of pastoring in San Diego, Rialto, and Moreno Valley, Calif. Before assuming this position, I was privileged to pastor the 16th Street church in San Bernardino. I truly loved pastoring.

Michael Henry, a member of the leadership team at the 16th Street church, said, “As both a parishioner and a colleague, her presence will be missed in our local church, but we are excited for the expansion of the ministry that God has entrusted to her.”

In this sermon for the 2020 Oakwood University Alumni Sabbath, King delivers a message of hope in hard times because "it's already done."

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: Pacific Union Conference

