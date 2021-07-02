Living in a 24-7 Society: a sermon by Raewyn Orlich

Happy Sabbath (School Preparation Day).

This quarter we’re going to be experimenting with a variety of media for those of you studying along with the Adult Sabbath School Bible Study Guide. In addition to written commentary, which was one of the first online offerings from Spectrum two decades ago, we will post video, archives of Spectrum articles, maybe go wild with some interactive media and creativity contests, and even consider what the arts and what acts of justice and discipleship practices might add to our lesson study. If you have ideas for fresh ways to explore this quarter's topics, please let us know via our contact page.

For Lesson One, “Living in a 24-7 Society," here is a beautiful message on the stress of contemporary existence and “Practicing the Sabbath” by Raewyn Orlich, La Sierra University Church Associate Pastor for Discipleship and Nurture. Pastor Orlich talks about how she and her husband met online and goes on to explore how modern, mindless "infinite scroll" media-driven life can be healed by following Jesus' example on the Sabbath.