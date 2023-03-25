Online Event: Raj Attiken at the Asheville Forum

The Ashville Adventist Forum invites you to participate in a virtual event on Saturday, March 25, at 3:00 p.m. (eastern time) / noon Pacific time. Raj Attiken will present "Reflections: A Global Church in a Globalized World."

Attiken is an adjunct professor at Kettering College and the retired president of the Ohio Conference. He has pastored churches in Sri Lanka, the country of his birth, in India for six years, and in the United States for many years. Since his retirement from conference leadership, he has come to new realizations about the impact of the church's structure on the local level.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89101652323

Photo by Samantha Borges on Unsplash

