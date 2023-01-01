New Year, New Website

Written by: 
Website Editors
Published:
January 1, 2023

Thank you for your incredible support in 2022. One way we are responding to your generous commitment to what Spectrum represents is to create a great new website.

More to come...

 

Alex Aamodt is managing digital editor, and Raquel Mentor is the associate digital editor for Spectrum.

Title illustration by Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Banner Ad: Click for Grow the Vision




Spectrum Sidebar Image: Alma Mater Donations
 
Spectrum Sidebar Image: Click for Civil Rights Tour II

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up