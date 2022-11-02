Watch Book Club and “Reconsidering the Liberative Aspect of Sabbath”

If you missed the online Spectrum events from this past weekend, two are now available to watch.

Spectrum Book Club with Daneen Akers

On October 29, Akers joined the book club to talk about "Holy Troublemakers & Unconventional Saints" (2019), “an illustrated children’s storybook about people of diverse faiths who rocked the religious boat on behalf of love and justice.” Her next book, "Dear Mama God," is scheduled to be released soon.

Watch below or on YouTube.

“Reconsidering the Liberative Aspect of Sabbath” with Ludwig Noya

On October 30, Noya gave a presentation based on his dissertation project, "Rest as a Site of Struggle: Reconsidering the Sabbath Transgression Narratives in the Hebrew Bible." He is a PhD candidate at Vanderbilt University in religious studies, specializing in Hebrew Bible and Ancient Israel, and has master's degrees from Boston University and the Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Jakarta. In his research, Ludwig is interested in interrogating texts with specific attention to their social, economic, and political contexts.

You can watch the presentation, hosted by Daniel Muller and Chigemezi Wogu, below or on YouTube.

