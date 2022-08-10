Watch Bonnie Dwyer, Elissa Kido, Katrina Blue Talk for AAW Vespers

Watch a live stream of the Association of Adventist Women Vespers this Sabbath, October 8, at 5:00 p.m. PDT. You can watch via the Loma Linda University Church website: https://www.lluc.org/live

Bonnie Dwyer, Editor Emerita of Spectrum, Elissa Kido, Professor of Education at La Sierra University, and Katrina Blue, Associate Professor of Theology and Christian Spirituality at Pacific Union College, will each present talks on the theme of “Reducing Authoritarianism in our Communities."

After that, the Association of Adventist Women will then honor six distinguished women and one man for its 40th annual awards ceremony. Watch that program at 6:30 p.m. PDT only on the Association of Adventist Women Facebook page.

There are two recipients of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award:

-Founder of Hispanic Food Communications, Sylvia Melendez-Klinger is an award-winning author and global nutrition entrepreneur.

-Longtime editor of Message magazine, Carmela Monk-Crawford is also an attorney focused on children's advocacy.

Awards will also go to:

-Margaret Solomon, PhD, La Sierra University educator and Albright scholar (Professional Life Award);

-Verna Alva, MD, MPH, psychiatrist, public health leader from Peru (Lifetime Service Award);

-Pastor Nandi Fleming, MTh, of South Africa, originator of Christian psychology podcast (Church Life Award);

-Judy Lello, lifelong literature evangelist (Community Service Award);

-Randy Roberts, Senior Pastor, Loma Linda University Church (Champion of Justice).

See more complete resumes at the Association of Adventist Women website.