Like Pennies from Heaven

The deadline for the match challenge sponsored by Dr. Gordon Rick to support our $1 million Grow the Vision campaign is nearly here. Dr. Rick will match your donation up to $100,000, so making a gift before July 1, doubles the impact of your generosity.

But there is another way to support Spectrum automatically for the longer term without writing a check or providing credit card information. If you are an Amazon Prime member you can participate in the AmazonSmile program and support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you.

As an Amazon Prime member when you use the AmazonSmile portal smile.amazon.com on your web browser (or activate AmazonSmile in the Amazon Shopping app on your iOS or Android phone within the Settings or Programs & Features menu) Amazon makes a donation to the charity of your choice. Once you’ve selected Association of Adventist Forum as your charitable organization, Amazon will donate to us each time you make a purchase. It doesn’t cost you or Spectrum anything. When you shop, we receive a gift.

Indeed, the 0.5% of the purchase price isn’t a big amount of money, but it sends financial support that doesn’t cost you extra time or money. Small amounts can become substantial sums over time.

Numerous charitable organizations have funded very big projects by faithfully collecting pennies and loose change from members and friends. Amazon has donated over $334 million to charities in the U.S. through this program.

This is not a substitute for sending your larger and most wonderful donations, but it’s worth considering this extra little way of making us smile.

Title image by Chris Briggs on Unsplash

