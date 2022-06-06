The Members of the 2022 GC Session Nominating Committee

At every General Conference (GC) Session, a nominating committee is selected to choose the names for GC president, secretary, treasurer, and general vice presidents. As the week continues, the nominating committee splits into division caucuses and selects names to fill division-specific roles. Drawn from all the world divisions, along with other GC institutions, more than half of the members are union presidents. The committee meets privately during the business sessions and holds significant influence over the direction of the church. For 2022, the session nominating committee has 268 members.
RECOMMENDED, To appoint the following as members of the standing Nominating Committee for the 61st General Conference Session:
1. Aguillon López, Luis Alonso
2. Alves Barbosa, Clewton Marcio
3. Alves Caxeta, Sérgio Alan
4. Arloo, Samuel Bonya
5. Arrieta Falcón, Osvaldo
6. Arsud, Sanjeevan Sadanand
7. Arthur, Christon
8. Assam Assam, Jean Paul
9. Assembe Minyono, Valère Guillaume
10. Assienin, Salomon Grah
11. Atalido Garrido, Jorge Rolando
12. Badu, James Kwaku
13. Bana, Abel Anak Johnny
14. Banks, Rosa
15. Barbosa Santiago, Leonino
16. Barlizo, Eliezer Jr. Tambolero
17. Bejarano Galaviz, Hidai
18. Bekele, Tihtina
19. Belmonte, Benjamín
20. Ben, Strike Medupi
21. Bent, Melissa Tania
22. Bernard, Roger
23. Bindosano, Yotam
24. Bizirema, Jonathan
25. Blythe, Adlai
26. Bondarchuk, Lev
27. Bouchot Diaz, Jose Luis
28. Bower, Lesleigh A E
29. Brooks, Eglan
30. Brown, Everett E
31. Buchneu, Viachaslau
32. Byilingiro, Hesron Rukundo
33. Byrd, Carlton
34. Caporal, Pierre Sr
35. Carcamo Morales, Rodrigo Alberto
36. Carlsson, Glenne Victoria
37. Carpin, Eddy-Michel
38. Castillo, Mildred F
39. Castillo Osuna, Ismael
40. Caviglione, Dario Marcelo
41. Celis Aguilar, David
42. Cerda, Marcelo Sergio
43. Chacha, Flaviana Mtimbaru
44. Chavers, Cheryl
45. Chavez Idrogo, Enzo Ronald
46. Chen, Kang-Che
47. Cherukuri, Vijay
48. Chilundo, Alfredo J
49. Chisuwo, Rhoda
50. Choga, Micah
51. Choi, Chang Hyun
52. Chuenjit, Somchai
53. Collie, Elsie
54. Cooper, Lowell C
55. Craig, Carlos
56. Currow, Stephen John
57. da Costa Ribeiro, Mark Wallacy
58. Da Silva, Moisés Moacir
59. Daka, Geremew Biru
60. Dangana, Yohanna Musa
61. De Abreu, Ruben
62. De Gracia, Jose A
63. De Raad, Robert K
64. De Souza Dantas, Andre Henrique
65. Decker Jr, Edward Thomas
66. Denslow, Kenneth A
67. Devadhas, Daniel
68. Devaputhrappa, Samuel
69. Djossou, Adjeoda K
70. Donaldo, Angelo Paulo
71. Dullinger, Werner K
72. Dyrud, Marianne
73. Dzul Trejo, Jose E
74. Erthal de Medeiros, Edson
75. Escobar, Marcial Antonio
76. Escudero, Mari
77. Extrat, Jean Philippe
78. Folkenberg, Robert Stanley Jr
79. Freedman, John
80. Gabin, Arnelio Abacan
81. García Arroyo, Ever Guenther
82. Georgiev, Milen
83. Glass, Judy
84. Gothard, Doris
85. Grujičić, Dragan
86. Gyasi, Vida Linda
87. Haokip, Richard Lalkhohen
88. Harelimana, Dani
89. Harry, Yohanna Uchopo
90. Hasel, Frank
91. Hatimbula, Bruce Changu Jamu
92. Hunsaker, Andetta R
93. Inada, Yutaka
94. Injety, Vincent
95. Jankowski, Ryszard
96. Jiao, Wang Xin Daniel
97. Johnson, Terry
98. Johnson, Mark A
99. Jules, Abraham
100. Kabuye, Stephen Gingo
101. Kahl, Raul Elio
102. Kaligithi, Sudhakar
103. Kang, Joshua Soongi
104. Käsk, Ivo
105. Kaufononga, Maveni
106. Kelsy, Atiqa
107. Kemp, Bradley
108. Khumalo, Sibusiso Bartholomew
109. Kibirige, Ruthy Tiner
110. Kim, Nak Hyung
111. Knott, William M
112. Ko, Fei Li
113. Kook, Shurman R
114. Koroma, Michael Saidu
115. Krupskyi, Vladimir
116. Kwanin, Kwame Boakye
117. Lagoa Costa, Jose M.
118. Lambert, Chris Kwesi
119. Langai, Newton
120. Lanka, Lazarus Prabhakar
121. Leahu, Ilie
122. Lee, Sang Yun
123. Lee, Myun Ju
124. Lekundayo, Godwin K
125. Li, Xinpeng Dennis
126. Lima Brandão, Alijofran
127. Lizondro Guerra, Duay Oriel
128. Long, Sharmini
129. Lopez, Francis
130. Lopez, Oscar
131. Makori, Samuel
132. Malekana, Mark W
133. Marín Salas, Ricardo
134. Mbayo, Debbie Maloba
135. Mbulawa, Christopher
136. McEdward, Richard E
137. Mendes Barbosa, Alacy
138. Mensah, Ebenezer
139. Miller, Jamie
140. Mills, Phil
141. Misiani, Samuel Otieno
142. Mitekaro, Musa Gidion
143. Mojzes, Drago
144. Montalvan Ruiz, Daniel Angel
145. Moses, Leslie
146. Muhune, Robert S
147. Müller, Thomas
148. Muñoz Perrin, Aldo Arely
149. Munyumbwe, Vanny Munambeza
150. Murhima, Desire Kahwira
151. Musara, Godfrey
152. Mutero, Gideon Munene
153. Mwangachuchu, Rudatinya M
154. Naether, Johannes
155. Nagamada, Mahadeva
156. Namitondo, Tommy Susiku
157. Navarro Perez, Ignacio
158. Ndlovu, Chiedza
159. Neatu, Aurel
160. Nedley, Neil
161. Newton, Bradford
162. Ng'andu, Alvert Namasamu
163. Nino, Alvaro
164. Njock, David Vivian
165. Nkonya, Samuel M
166. Nosov, Stanislav
167. Ntunzwenimana, Enock
168. Nunes de Freitas, Emerson
169. Núñez Romero, Mauricio Antonio
170. Nyagah, Fredrick Josphat Kibuti
171. Nyirenda, Tony
172. Obolo, Arionin Blackie
173. Ocran, Thomas Techie
174. Ocsai, Tamas Z
175. Ojung'a, John Okoth
176. Oliveira Guimarães, Emmanuel
177. Olmos Sánchez, José Luis
178. Omeler, Pierre
179. Orieux, Wesley Roger
180. Ortiz, Saúl
181. Osano, Jocelyn Planto
182. Osei, Kingsley
183. Ostrovski, Moisei
184. Owolabi, Oyeleke Alabi
185. Pacheco, Abel
186. Pacheco, Manuel
187. Palomares, Danielo Donaire
188. Paris, Stefano
189. Park, Lissy
190. Park, Andrew
191. Parulan, Ephraim Morante
192. Paulino Milanés, Geuris Dencil
193. Pavlik, Mikulas
194. Perez Reyes, Aldo J
195. Perez Schulz, Magdiel E
196. Perumal, Shiva Ramen
197. Pheng, Lim
198. Piedrahita Angarita, María Cielo
199. Pinto Lima, Mauricio
200. Pita, Jainie
201. Pokharel, Umesh Kumar
202. Proffitt, Kathryn L
203. Protasevich, Boris
204. Puello, Paulino
205. Raissa, Concessa
206. Rameswarapu Narayana, Prabhu D
207. Ramirez, Orlando
208. Ramos Lagos, Adan
209. Redondo Ramirez, Edgar J
210. Rene, Carrasco
211. Reuban, Sophia
212. Reyna, Moises
213. Rigaud, Olivier
214. Rivera, Luis
215. Rodriguez, Angel Manuel
216. Rodriguez Preste, Juan Gabriel
217. Rodríguez Reyes, Kevin Daniel
218. Rubrico, James Badayos
219. Ruterahagusha, Roger
220. Sable, Jayant Philoman
221. Salainti, Stephen Berny
222. Saloj, Carlos
223. Sandoval, Abraham
224. Sands, Roderick
225. Schwab, Reinhard C
226. Sebahire, Joseph
227. Shibata, Toshio
228. Siboro, Guntur Soaloon
229. Sika-Paotonu, Dianne
230. Silva Riego Santos, Tassia
231. Silveira Kalbermatter, Hiram R
232. Singh, Vijay Pal
233. Sitorus, Sugih
234. Sjolander, Robert
235. Slusher, Dennis R
236. Smith, Ron C
237. Soke, Charles Kiliya
238. Sop-Lepen, Mona
239. Soto, Cara
240. Sousa Lopes, Marlinton
241. Spencer, David
242. Stojanovic, Dragan
243. Suquina, Domingos Lourenco
244. Tapera, Etwell
245. Thomas, John H
246. Thurber, Gary F
247. Timm, Alberto
248. Timothy, Saw
249. Tobias, Kern P
250. Tombs, Melvyn
251. Toweh, Ibidun Abiodun
252. Tupa'i, Edward
253. Udoh, Bassey E O
254. Valda Sardina, Hugo
255. Valencia Dávila, José Yamil
256. Velázquez-Hernandez, Efraín
257. Velgosha, Ivan
258. Vertylo, Lvov
259. Viagem, Salomao A M
260. Victor, Chinta John
261. Vinte, Teixera
262. Weigley, Dave
263. Wiebusch Martins, Jorge Luis
264. Won, Sang Kim
265. Yani, Malachi
266. Yingling, Lori T
267. Zimik, Barnabas
268. Zubkov, Dmytro
Alternates
1. Bosev, Ventsislav
2. Kawano, Tomoko
3. Ku, Sun Hee
4. Leung, Wai Yee
5. Li, Dailin
6. Osindo, Oscar
7. Paulsen, Jan
8. Santona (Galli), Sarah
9. Seerpatham, Yovan
10. Tadi, Johnson Jacob
11. Voronyuk, Oleg
Alex Aamodt is managing digital editor and the Roy Branson Investigative Reporter for Spectrum. You can contact him here.
Title image credit: Tor Tjeransen / Adventist Media Exchange (CC BY 4.0)
We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.