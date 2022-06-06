The Members of the 2022 GC Session Nominating Committee

At every General Conference (GC) Session, a nominating committee is selected to choose the names for GC president, secretary, treasurer, and general vice presidents. As the week continues, the nominating committee splits into division caucuses and selects names to fill division-specific roles. Drawn from all the world divisions, along with other GC institutions, more than half of the members are union presidents. The committee meets privately during the business sessions and holds significant influence over the direction of the church. For 2022, the session nominating committee has 268 members.

RECOMMENDED, To appoint the following as members of the standing Nominating Committee for the 61st General Conference Session:

1. Aguillon López, Luis Alonso

2. Alves Barbosa, Clewton Marcio

3. Alves Caxeta, Sérgio Alan

4. Arloo, Samuel Bonya

5. Arrieta Falcón, Osvaldo

6. Arsud, Sanjeevan Sadanand

7. Arthur, Christon

8. Assam Assam, Jean Paul

9. Assembe Minyono, Valère Guillaume

10. Assienin, Salomon Grah

11. Atalido Garrido, Jorge Rolando

12. Badu, James Kwaku

13. Bana, Abel Anak Johnny

14. Banks, Rosa

15. Barbosa Santiago, Leonino

16. Barlizo, Eliezer Jr. Tambolero

17. Bejarano Galaviz, Hidai

18. Bekele, Tihtina

19. Belmonte, Benjamín

20. Ben, Strike Medupi

21. Bent, Melissa Tania

22. Bernard, Roger

23. Bindosano, Yotam

24. Bizirema, Jonathan

25. Blythe, Adlai

26. Bondarchuk, Lev

27. Bouchot Diaz, Jose Luis

28. Bower, Lesleigh A E

29. Brooks, Eglan

30. Brown, Everett E

31. Buchneu, Viachaslau

32. Byilingiro, Hesron Rukundo

33. Byrd, Carlton

34. Caporal, Pierre Sr

35. Carcamo Morales, Rodrigo Alberto

36. Carlsson, Glenne Victoria

37. Carpin, Eddy-Michel

38. Castillo, Mildred F

39. Castillo Osuna, Ismael

40. Caviglione, Dario Marcelo

41. Celis Aguilar, David

42. Cerda, Marcelo Sergio

43. Chacha, Flaviana Mtimbaru

44. Chavers, Cheryl

45. Chavez Idrogo, Enzo Ronald

46. Chen, Kang-Che

47. Cherukuri, Vijay

48. Chilundo, Alfredo J

49. Chisuwo, Rhoda

50. Choga, Micah

51. Choi, Chang Hyun

52. Chuenjit, Somchai

53. Collie, Elsie

54. Cooper, Lowell C

55. Craig, Carlos

56. Currow, Stephen John

57. da Costa Ribeiro, Mark Wallacy

58. Da Silva, Moisés Moacir

59. Daka, Geremew Biru

60. Dangana, Yohanna Musa

61. De Abreu, Ruben

62. De Gracia, Jose A

63. De Raad, Robert K

64. De Souza Dantas, Andre Henrique

65. Decker Jr, Edward Thomas

66. Denslow, Kenneth A

67. Devadhas, Daniel

68. Devaputhrappa, Samuel

69. Djossou, Adjeoda K

70. Donaldo, Angelo Paulo

71. Dullinger, Werner K

72. Dyrud, Marianne

73. Dzul Trejo, Jose E

74. Erthal de Medeiros, Edson

75. Escobar, Marcial Antonio

76. Escudero, Mari

77. Extrat, Jean Philippe

78. Folkenberg, Robert Stanley Jr

79. Freedman, John

80. Gabin, Arnelio Abacan

81. García Arroyo, Ever Guenther

82. Georgiev, Milen

83. Glass, Judy

84. Gothard, Doris

85. Grujičić, Dragan

86. Gyasi, Vida Linda

87. Haokip, Richard Lalkhohen

88. Harelimana, Dani

89. Harry, Yohanna Uchopo

90. Hasel, Frank

91. Hatimbula, Bruce Changu Jamu

92. Hunsaker, Andetta R

93. Inada, Yutaka

94. Injety, Vincent

95. Jankowski, Ryszard

96. Jiao, Wang Xin Daniel

97. Johnson, Terry

98. Johnson, Mark A

99. Jules, Abraham

100. Kabuye, Stephen Gingo

101. Kahl, Raul Elio

102. Kaligithi, Sudhakar

103. Kang, Joshua Soongi

104. Käsk, Ivo

105. Kaufononga, Maveni

106. Kelsy, Atiqa

107. Kemp, Bradley

108. Khumalo, Sibusiso Bartholomew

109. Kibirige, Ruthy Tiner

110. Kim, Nak Hyung

111. Knott, William M

112. Ko, Fei Li

113. Kook, Shurman R

114. Koroma, Michael Saidu

115. Krupskyi, Vladimir

116. Kwanin, Kwame Boakye

117. Lagoa Costa, Jose M.

118. Lambert, Chris Kwesi

119. Langai, Newton

120. Lanka, Lazarus Prabhakar

121. Leahu, Ilie

122. Lee, Sang Yun

123. Lee, Myun Ju

124. Lekundayo, Godwin K

125. Li, Xinpeng Dennis

126. Lima Brandão, Alijofran

127. Lizondro Guerra, Duay Oriel

128. Long, Sharmini

129. Lopez, Francis

130. Lopez, Oscar

131. Makori, Samuel

132. Malekana, Mark W

133. Marín Salas, Ricardo

134. Mbayo, Debbie Maloba

135. Mbulawa, Christopher

136. McEdward, Richard E

137. Mendes Barbosa, Alacy

138. Mensah, Ebenezer

139. Miller, Jamie

140. Mills, Phil

141. Misiani, Samuel Otieno

142. Mitekaro, Musa Gidion

143. Mojzes, Drago

144. Montalvan Ruiz, Daniel Angel

145. Moses, Leslie

146. Muhune, Robert S

147. Müller, Thomas

148. Muñoz Perrin, Aldo Arely

149. Munyumbwe, Vanny Munambeza

150. Murhima, Desire Kahwira

151. Musara, Godfrey

152. Mutero, Gideon Munene

153. Mwangachuchu, Rudatinya M

154. Naether, Johannes

155. Nagamada, Mahadeva

156. Namitondo, Tommy Susiku

157. Navarro Perez, Ignacio

158. Ndlovu, Chiedza

159. Neatu, Aurel

160. Nedley, Neil

161. Newton, Bradford

162. Ng'andu, Alvert Namasamu

163. Nino, Alvaro

164. Njock, David Vivian

165. Nkonya, Samuel M

166. Nosov, Stanislav

167. Ntunzwenimana, Enock

168. Nunes de Freitas, Emerson

169. Núñez Romero, Mauricio Antonio

170. Nyagah, Fredrick Josphat Kibuti

171. Nyirenda, Tony

172. Obolo, Arionin Blackie

173. Ocran, Thomas Techie

174. Ocsai, Tamas Z

175. Ojung'a, John Okoth

176. Oliveira Guimarães, Emmanuel

177. Olmos Sánchez, José Luis

178. Omeler, Pierre

179. Orieux, Wesley Roger

180. Ortiz, Saúl

181. Osano, Jocelyn Planto

182. Osei, Kingsley

183. Ostrovski, Moisei

184. Owolabi, Oyeleke Alabi

185. Pacheco, Abel

186. Pacheco, Manuel

187. Palomares, Danielo Donaire

188. Paris, Stefano

189. Park, Lissy

190. Park, Andrew

191. Parulan, Ephraim Morante

192. Paulino Milanés, Geuris Dencil

193. Pavlik, Mikulas

194. Perez Reyes, Aldo J

195. Perez Schulz, Magdiel E

196. Perumal, Shiva Ramen

197. Pheng, Lim

198. Piedrahita Angarita, María Cielo

199. Pinto Lima, Mauricio

200. Pita, Jainie

201. Pokharel, Umesh Kumar

202. Proffitt, Kathryn L

203. Protasevich, Boris

204. Puello, Paulino

205. Raissa, Concessa

206. Rameswarapu Narayana, Prabhu D

207. Ramirez, Orlando

208. Ramos Lagos, Adan

209. Redondo Ramirez, Edgar J

210. Rene, Carrasco

211. Reuban, Sophia

212. Reyna, Moises

213. Rigaud, Olivier

214. Rivera, Luis

215. Rodriguez, Angel Manuel

216. Rodriguez Preste, Juan Gabriel

217. Rodríguez Reyes, Kevin Daniel

218. Rubrico, James Badayos

219. Ruterahagusha, Roger

220. Sable, Jayant Philoman

221. Salainti, Stephen Berny

222. Saloj, Carlos

223. Sandoval, Abraham

224. Sands, Roderick

225. Schwab, Reinhard C

226. Sebahire, Joseph

227. Shibata, Toshio

228. Siboro, Guntur Soaloon

229. Sika-Paotonu, Dianne

230. Silva Riego Santos, Tassia

231. Silveira Kalbermatter, Hiram R

232. Singh, Vijay Pal

233. Sitorus, Sugih

234. Sjolander, Robert

235. Slusher, Dennis R

236. Smith, Ron C

237. Soke, Charles Kiliya

238. Sop-Lepen, Mona

239. Soto, Cara

240. Sousa Lopes, Marlinton

241. Spencer, David

242. Stojanovic, Dragan

243. Suquina, Domingos Lourenco

244. Tapera, Etwell

245. Thomas, John H

246. Thurber, Gary F

247. Timm, Alberto

248. Timothy, Saw

249. Tobias, Kern P

250. Tombs, Melvyn

251. Toweh, Ibidun Abiodun

252. Tupa'i, Edward

253. Udoh, Bassey E O

254. Valda Sardina, Hugo

255. Valencia Dávila, José Yamil

256. Velázquez-Hernandez, Efraín

257. Velgosha, Ivan

258. Vertylo, Lvov

259. Viagem, Salomao A M

260. Victor, Chinta John

261. Vinte, Teixera

262. Weigley, Dave

263. Wiebusch Martins, Jorge Luis

264. Won, Sang Kim

265. Yani, Malachi

266. Yingling, Lori T

267. Zimik, Barnabas

268. Zubkov, Dmytro

Alternates

1. Bosev, Ventsislav

2. Kawano, Tomoko

3. Ku, Sun Hee

4. Leung, Wai Yee

5. Li, Dailin

6. Osindo, Oscar

7. Paulsen, Jan

8. Santona (Galli), Sarah

9. Seerpatham, Yovan

10. Tadi, Johnson Jacob

11. Voronyuk, Oleg

