Join Us for St. Cuthbert’s Pilgrimage

We're excited to invite you on a special Spectrum journey opportunity to join us on a walk called St. Cuthbert’s Pilgrimage.

It will be in June 2023.

We will walk with special guests, Heidi and Michael Campbell, two historians who push the horizons of Adventist understanding. Heidi is a Ph.D. student in history at Baylor University. Her research fields are early modern Europe, women, gender, and religion. Michael is Director of Archives at the North American Division, and he continues to research and publish on fundamentalism and 20th century Adventism.

Itinerary: The pilgrimage starts June 7, Melrose (1 hour south of Edinburgh) and concludes June 13, Lindisfarne (northeast coast of England).

Walk 6-18 miles/day; Sixty-five miles total; easy to moderate.

06-07-2023 Day 1: Arrive Melrose and Overnight

06-08-2023 Day 2: Melrose to Harestanes. Overnight Jedburgh (15 Miles | 24 Km)

06-09-2023 Day 3: Harestanes to Kirk Yetholm (18 Miles | 29 Km)

06-10-2023 Day 4: Kirk Yetholm to Wooler (13.5 Miles | 22 Km)

06-11-2023 Day 5: Wooler to Fenwick/ Beal (12.5 Miles | 20 Km)

06-12-2023 Day 6: Fenwick to Lindisfarne (6 Miles | 10 Km)

06-13-2023 Day 7: Onward Travel

Cost:

Single: £875 - $1035

Double: £720 - $848

Cost in British Pounds as Mac’s Travel has found this most efficient for US travelers. Current conversion is 1.18 US dollar per pound.

Deposit 20% due to Spectrum office by October 1:

Single: £175 $207

Double: £144 $170

Inclusions:

6 Nights in hand-picked B&B's, guest houses and small hotels

6 Breakfasts

Baggage transfers

Information pack and guidebook

Access to detailed maps and GPS tracks in the Macs Adventure smartphone navigation app

24/7 Emergency telephone support from our office

Exclusions:

Travel to Melrose / from Lindisfarne

Lunches, dinners, drinks & snacks

Personal equipment

Travel insurance (required)

Cuthbert of Lindisfarne was an Anglo-Catholic monk who lived in a time of tension between Celtic and Roman threads of Christianity.

“St Cuthbert’s Way is a historical self-guided walking tour through the Scottish Borders and Northumberland countryside. It finishes with a memorable walk across coastal flats to spectacular Holy Island, one of Europe’s most famous Christian sites. During your adventure, you will visit places closely associated with St Cuthbert’s life. Pilgrim’s travel along the way-marked trail through rolling farmland, quiet woods, moorland and across a causeway. This route lends itself to visitors who are interested in religious history as it passes close to graceful ruins of Dryburgh Abbey (where Sir Walter Scott is buried) and the cave where St Cuthbert’s remains were stored. Finish with a walk across the sands to spectacular Holy Island and Lindisfarne, where St Cuthbert served as Bishop. Alison Chino, an American writer living in Scotland, published this great article on walking the St Cuthbert's Way, read it for an insight into the experience.”

Arkansan, Alison Chino, blogged about her trek on St. Cuthbert’s Way. https://www.alisonchino.com/st-cuthberts-way/

Also, recent New York Times article that describes logistics one must consider when completing the final trek to Lindisfarne/Holy Island. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/27/world/europe/lindisfarne-england-tides-causeway.html

Reading list to follow, as well as tips to make the journey a time for contemplative pilgrimage.

We hope to see you there. Any questions? Email us at contact@spectrummagazine.org

