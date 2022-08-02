Introducing the Imago Gei Podcast

Here a Spectrum, we are excited to announce the launch of a new podcast in partnership with Kendra Arsenault and SDA Kinship. The title is Imago Gei, and the show will bring the latest on queer theology and a minority perspective on faith.

“Imago Gei is a play on the term 'imago Dei,' which means in the image of God,” Arsenault says. “It’s a term to describe the affirmation of our humanity and shared value in the eyes of God. This dignity and affirmation of human value is the birthright of every living and breathing human being, but it’s one that’s often forgotten when affirming the dignity of LGBTQ lives.”

Arsenault is an experienced podcaster and multimedia producer who excels at exploring the intersectionality of modern life and faith. She is a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary with a master of divinity.

The first episode will be released on February 4, and you can listen to the trailer below.

Alex Aamodt is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

