Adventist Forum Events—Benjamin Baker and Roman Pawlak

Adventist Forum is excited for two online events from local chapters to close out the month of April.

On Saturday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific) / 6:00 p.m. (Eastern), Dr. Benjamin Baker will present for the Los Angeles Forum. His topic is “Adventist Apocalyptic,” looking at the origins of the Seventh-day Adventist Church as an apocalyptic movement.

Baker earned a PhD in history from Howard University in 2011. He has authored or edited six books and 150 articles. For seven years he worked at the General Conference Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research and was managing editor of the Encyclopedia of Seventh-day Adventists. He currently teaches history, religion, and English at the University of Maryland and Lincoln University, as well as operating blacksdahistory.org and its complementary YouTube channel.

To attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org before 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) on Friday, 4/22, to receive Zoom login info.

On Saturday, April 30 at noon (Pacific) / 3:00 p.m. (Eastern), Dr. Roman Pawlak will present for the Asheville Forum: “Dietary Misconceptions among Vegetarians.”

Pawlak, PhD, RDN, is an associate professor of nutrition at East Carolina University, where he as worked for 19 years. He obtained a PhD in nutrition from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master of science in human nutrition from Andrews University. He is a registered dietitian nutritionist and has published over 40 manuscripts in American and international professional journals, along with nine books.

The organizers preview some of the topics that will be covered:

Vegetarians gain their knowledge regarding vegetarian nutrition from a variety of sources. Unfortunately, not all information regarding vegetarian nutrition is consistent with the best available evidence. Sometimes, information is selectively quoted or reflects personal bias. Which vegetarian diet should we be on? A lacto-ovo-vegetarian or a vegan diet? A raw food diet? A low-fat diet? Should vegetarians eat fish? Do dairy products and milk cause cancer? Is it ok to use some oil in vegetarian cooking or do all oil types cause atherosclerosis? If oil is to be used, which one is best? Is coconut oil healthy? Can olive oil be used in frying and baking? What dietary supplements, if any, should we use? Where do vegetarians get their vitamin B12 from? Is vitamin B12 supplement as methylcobalamin better than cyanocobalamin? Do we get EPA and DHA fatty acids from flax seeds? The above constitute just a few examples of many different views on vegetarian nutrition. It is fair to say that the confusion regarding diet among vegetarians is as great as it is among non-vegetarians. In this lecture, our speaker will review the most popular misconceptions among vegetarians. He will compare the selected misconceptions to the best available evidence from published studies.

To attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org before 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) on Friday, 4/29, to receive Zoom login info.

