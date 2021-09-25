Professor Jonny Ramírez-Johnson of Fuller Theological Seminary presents “Sabbath, Justice, and Community: A Global Southern Perspective,” on Saturday, September 26, 2021, 7PM(CET)/10AM (PST). The online seminar will be presented on Zoom with Chigemezi Wogu, Germany; and Daniel Muller, The Neatherlands, as moderators. Zoom Meeting ID: 731 0979 9848 Passcode: bNiWT2

Jonny Ramírez-Johnson is Professor of Anthropology & Profesor del Centro Latino at the School of Mission and Theology in Fuller Theological Seminary, CA, USA.

Ramírez-Johnson describes himself as a practical theologian working at the intersection of the social sciences and theology. Integrating principles from anthropology, cultural psychology, and cognitive psychology, he developed the Image-IQ Survey, an intercultural communication skills inventory. Before joining Fuller’s faculty, he taught religion/theology full time at two colleges and one university, most recently as professor of religion, psychology, and culture at Loma Linda University (LLU). He has also taught at the Seminario Latinoamericano in San José, Costa Rica.

Regarding his personal faith and resulting service, he says, “I am a convert to Jesus Christ and the truth of the Word of God who followed Jesus under duress; my father persecuted and tried to kill me as I fled home to follow Jesus.” He has been involved in planting churches around the world, including Middle America, North America, and Lebanon, and has preached around the world for revivals, evangelism, and church growth.

He holds leadership committee roles at the General Conference for Hispanic Ministries, Chaplaincy and Education; serves as a volunteer chaplain for Adventist Chaplaincy Ministries of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where he is actively involved in the education, supervision, and certification of chaplains; serves as volunteer outreach and ministry pastor at Glendale City Church; and conducts Bible studies and does pastoral care counseling for Fuller students and the community. Even prior to joining the faculty, his service included Fuller Theological Seminary (2002–2006) as a member of Fuller’s Hispanic Advisory Committee.

Two books by Ramírez-Johnson apply the multicultural, intergenerational, and multilingual realities for North American churches in promoting not only love for Jesus but also healthy and holy lifestyles: A Way Up the Ladder, Motivation Achievement via Religious Ideology: An Ethnography of a Seventh-day Adventist Puerto Rican Church (Mellen, 2008) and AVANCE: A Vision for a New Mañana (foreword by Justo González; Loma Linda University Press, 2003). In addition, many of his articles deal with the role of culture in church affairs.

His 2018 coedited book with Love Sechrest and Amos Yong, Can “White” People Be Saved? Triangulating Race, Theology, and Mission (IVP Academic), explores race and missiology topics with a global, intersectional focus.

