Panel Discussion: Religious Liberty and Christian Witness in a Time of Turmoil

Editor’s Note: The following is about an upcoming panel discussion.

February 13, 2021 (Saturday), 3PM (PST) / 6PM (EST)

Panel discussion at: www.youtube.com/nccsda

or www.facebook.com/NorCalAdventistinAction

Moses, Daniel, Esther, David, Solomon, and many prophets all worked in the political arena. God needs people in every field to accomplish His purpose.

If you want to learn more about health restrictions, social justice, political unrest, and the Church, join an interactive panel discussion led by Steve Allred, NCC religious liberty liaison, with distinguished experts and leaders in their fields:

Aaron Brieno, Deputy Chief of Staff, California State Senator Ben Hueso and Director, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Lau Legislative and Public Policy Clinic

Alan Reinach, Executive Director and General Counsel, Church State Council

Edward Woods III, Public Affairs and Religious Liberty, Lake Region Conference of Seventh-day Adventists

Lisa Clark Diller, Department Chair, History & Political Studies Department Southern Adventist University

Jeanice Warden-Washington, Chief Consultant for the California State Legislature, California State Assembly Committee on Higher Education

Steve Allred, Moderator, Attorney, Allred Law and Northern California Conference Religious Liberty Liaison

Learn as they share their expertise and knowledge about religious liberty and Christian witness in a time of turmoil.

This premier event is a partnership between the Northern California Conference and the Church State Council and will stream on our NCC Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Photo by Chris Dixon on Unsplash

