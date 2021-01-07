Editor’s Note: This statement originally appeared on the North American Division website and is reprinted here in full with permission:

North American Division Leadership Responds to Events at the U.S. Capitol

The events in Washington, D.C., during the past few days have been traumatic for most Americans, and shocking for those around the world. Many of our members are deeply concerned regarding the actions that took place at the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. The leadership of the North American Division affirms the rights of people to respectfully protest, but strongly condemns the reprehensible actions of rioters that show a clear disrespect for the safety of others, the institution of democracy, and the diplomatic and orderly process of the transition of government.

NAD leadership calls for our members to prayerfully reflect on Philippians 4:7, which states, “and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (NKJV), as we all seek to understand events taking place in the U.S. In times like these we need to pray with the words, “In God is my salvation and my glory; The rock of my strength, And my refuge, is in God” (Psalms 62:7).

We recognize that our U.S. members represent a full spectrum of viewpoints and positions on many issues. Moving forward, may the love of God draw us together as we reach out to each other and the communities where we live and work. May God grant us all peace, strength, and wisdom as we serve as citizens in this country. As followers of Christ, let us unite in prayer for our communities; our leaders; and that God’s Spirit will prevail.

G. Alexander Bryant, President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America

Randy Robinson, Treasurer

Kyoshin Ahn, Secretary

