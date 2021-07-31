CEO Leaving Adventist Health to Establish Well-being Foundation

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Scott Reiner, the visionary Adventist Health CEO who has led the nonprofit, faith-based company to reimagine the future of healthcare, is leaving at year end to establish a family foundation that is focused on global health and well-being, Board Chairman Dr. Ricardo Graham announced on July 30.

“Scott has served Jesus’ healing ministry exceptionally well for more than 30 years,” Graham said. “The board and I are deeply grateful for all that he has accomplished and are excited for his new calling.” The board will identify candidates to carry on the organization’s sacred work during this next chapter at Adventist Health, he said.

Reiner, who has served as CEO since 2014, is confident in the company’s future, given its dynamic and experienced leadership team and the company’s bold 2030 strategy that extends its reach beyond sick care into well-being, he wrote in a letter to all associates on July 30. “Personally, our work has always been about living our mission and expanding love and care to those in need, and I am looking forward to carrying these values with me into the next chapter of my journey.”

After beginning his healthcare career as a registered nurse at Adventist Health’s Glendale hospital, Reiner served in a variety of leadership roles, including president and CEO of the 515-bed Glendale medical center and executive vice president/chief operations officer of Adventist Health.

Accomplishments during Reiner’s tenure as CEO include:

-Strategically repositioning the hospital-centric company to a care, health and well-being organization, including the acquisition of Blue Zones, to fully align with its mission commitment.

-Creating a new operating framework across 24 hospitals in 10 distinct service areas, while creating significant clinical, cost and performance improvements, achieving outcomes in the top 10% or 25% nationally.

-Welcoming six new communities with hospitals and clinics to the system.

-Creating new innovative offices of Mission, Culture and Consumer as well as a Well-Being Division.

-Serving as chair of the California Hospital Association.

“I am thankful for the experiences and relationships that have enriched my life during my time at Adventist Health, and I will always be humbled by the trust you have placed in me,” Reiner wrote in his letter to associates. “I will continue to work during the remainder of 2021 to keep Adventist Health on a trajectory to achieve our vision and fulfill our mission, and I am filled with gratitude for the opportunities you have given me to make a difference and serve you.”

