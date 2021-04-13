Bonnie Dwyer Announces Retirement at the End of 2021

Dear Friends,

We wanted to share the news directly with you that Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum Magazine and Executive Director of Adventist Forum, has announced to our Board her plans to retire at the end of 2021.

A special committee convened by the Adventist Forum Board has begun the search for a new journal editor and executive director. In December, the Adventist Forum Board approved a new strategic plan which will be used to guide the search to ensure that its priorities and key initiatives will be embraced by Bonnie’s successor.

Bonnie wrote her first article for Spectrum in 1976 when she was a senior journalism major at La Sierra University. As an investigative reporter, she wrote many more articles over the following twenty years. She was named editor of the journal in 1998.

During Bonnie’s 23 years in a leadership role, Spectrum has been transformed to be a place for art and poetry and to include a web presence as well as social media engagement. In addition, Bonnie has overseen innovative reporting strategies at General Conference sessions and independent investigative reporting on relevant church matters at numerous levels of the organization around the globe.

There will be time later for a more formal recognition of her efforts; for now, we would like to say thank you to Bonnie for sharing her passion, intelligence, and creativity with us for nearly two decades.

Especially during these challenging times, change is never easy. But Adventist Forum/Spectrum Magazine has a very strong foundation that includes many talented writers and contributors. We are confident that our values-driven search will identify a great candidate to edit Spectrum Magazine and provide leadership for the many activities of Adventist Forum. Your prayers for the success of this search process would be much appreciated.

We look forward to seeing you again, before long, as we recover from the shifted landscape in which the pandemic has placed us. Thank you for your partnership with us during the journey. Please reach out to me with your ideas and thoughts during this time of transition.

Best,

Carmen Lau

Adventist Forum, Board Chair

