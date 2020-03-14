Wear Purple or a Sunflower to Show Your Support of Women’s Ordination

The Association of Adventist Women invites others to join them in wearing purple or a sunflower to church on the first Sabbath of each month:

Purple is a royal color. It's rich and reminds us that we are sons and daughters of the King.

The first Sabbath of every month is when we have chosen to wear purple to remind our women pastors around the globe that we believe they should be ordained to the gospel ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

If you have been blessed by the ministry of women or have daughters that you want to feel accepted into the ministry of Jesus Christ, join us.

If purple isn't your thing, try wearing a sunflower. Sunflowers keep their faces turned towards the source of light, just as we always keep facing the Son.

Learn more about the Association of Adventist Women on their website: https://www.associationofadventistwomen.com/

Image courtesy of AAW.

