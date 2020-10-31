Update on Teaching at Newbold

On Wednesday, 21 October the Executive Committee of the College’s Board of Governors met and voted on the details surrounding the immediate future of teaching on the Newbold campus.

The Executive Committee voted that:

• The English Language Centre will cease to operate at the end of the current semester, in December 2020.

• Business and Humanities courses will cease to operate at the end of the academic year, in May 2021. The College and its Governors are working with Andrews University, Washington Adventist University and appropriate UK universities to ensure that all students will be able to complete their studies without being disadvantaged academically or financially.

You can read more about the original decision by the Board of Governors on our website.

Spring Semester (January 2021): COVID-19 and online teaching

At the same meeting, given the ongoing and potentially worsening situation both in the UK and further afield caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was voted to endorse the College’s decision that it is in the best interests of staff and students that Newbold continue to deliver online learning and teaching at least until the end of the academic year in May 2021.

Newbold staff are working with affected students to determine the immediate implications of these decisions.

For more information about Newbold College of Higher Education, visit their website.

This article was written by Kirsty Watkins and originally appeared on the TEDNews Network website for the Trans-European Division of Seventh-day Adventists.

Image courtesy of Newbold College.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here