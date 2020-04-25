Tropical Cyclone Harold Wreaks Havoc on Pacific Communities

Thousands of people in Pacific communities have been left homeless by Tropical Cyclone Harold, which reached Tonga the morning of April 9.

Early reports out of Tonga include damage at Beulah Adventist College where the roof of a staff house has been torn off. The cyclone’s gale-force winds and heavy rain have already cut a destructive path through Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji last week.

A house flattened in Fiji. (Credit: @FijiPM, Twitter)

In Vanuatu, the category-five cyclone caused significant damage to houses, buildings and infrastructure. Hardest hit was the island of Santo and its adjacent islands including Aore, which is believed to have been at the center of the storm. At Aore Adventist Academy, classrooms have been extensively damaged and all seven staff houses were smashed. Fortunately, all teaching staff and workers are safe.

The roof of the Adventist primary school at Sarakata was also blown off and an ADRA staff house was destroyed. Prior to the cyclone’s arrival, ADRA Vanuatu opened an evacuation center at Sarakata Adventist church and registered 200 evacuees.

Remains of staff housing at Aore Adventist Academy.

According to an ADRA situation report, the coastline of Santo has been severely affected with most houses destroyed. “Over 1,000 people on Santo alone are without houses,” the report states. “Further assessments could mean up to 160,000 people affected across four islands.”

ADRA is actively coordinating the response effort with the Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office and government agencies along with churches and other non-government agencies.

Work begins to restore a roof on one of the buildings at Tenakoga Adventist College. (Credit: Chareen Simbe/Facebook)

Prior to reaching Vanuatu, the then category-two cyclone caused widespread damage to houses, buildings, roads and gardens across four provinces in Solomon Islands. Tenakoga Adventist College, in north-east Guadalcanal, had roofs blown off and suffered damaged to the front section of its dining hall. Sadly, 27 people are presumed missing at sea after being washed off MV Taemareho due to high swells caused by the cyclone. The vessel was traveling from Honiara city to Malaita province when the incident happened in the early hours of April 3.

In Fiji, the cyclone has left “a path of destruction in its wake,” according to a Twitter post by Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. Buildings have been flattened and communities flooded.

“Between Tropical Cyclone Harold and the global COVID-19 pandemic our economy and our people have been dealt two body blows to start the year,” the Prime Minister said.

This article was written by Tracey Bridcutt, head of news and editorial for Adventist Record, the official news and lifestyle magazine for the South Pacific Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. It was originally published by Adventist Record and is reprinted here with permission.

Main image: Aerial view of Aore Adventist Academy, where classrooms have been extensively damaged. Images courtesy of Adventist Record.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.