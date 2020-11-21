Dear Friend,

As the year 2020 flows by like a river over the rocks

and challenges of this most unusual time,

we’re grateful for the psalms that teach us

to praise the Lord in all things.

We’re grateful for your past gifts to our community.

They have helped to sustain us.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

We hope that you will find it in your heart to continue

your support as we move into 2021, and ask that

you remember us with a year-end gift.

Together is how we have gotten through this year.

Together is how we face the future.

Blessings,

Bonnie

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Image: “Convergence” (watercolor) by Jeanne Lamar. This artwork appeared on the cover of Spectrum Volume 43, Issue 2 (Spring 2015).

