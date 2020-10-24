Race and the Bible with Dr. Kendra Haloviak Valentine — Race and the Church Series

The Azure Hills Church in Grand Terrace, CA is hosting a series of presentations on race and the church. This series seeks to engage and educate church members on racial frictions, both current and historic, that are preventing us from moving forward as one, united body with equal respect for all its members.

“Race and the Church” seeks to shine a light on the many ways racism touches all aspects of our lives, especially our church lives. How should Christians view racism? What should our stance be? Is unity necessary? Should we all believe the same things? What, if any, effect does race have on our spiritual lives? Let’s talk about it!

In the first presentation, Dr. Kendra Haloviak Valentine, professor of New Testament Studies at La Sierra University, shared on “Race and the Bible.” She reflected on relevant biblical passages related to race and shared a passionate call to action.

WATCH “Race and the Bible” with Dr. Kendra Haloviak Valentine below or by clicking here:

There are plans to share presentations on a variety of topics on a monthly basis. Please visit www.azurehills.org/rac for information on future presentations and to view our archives.

Trevan Osborn is executive pastor of Azure Hills Church.

Image courtesy of Azure Hills.

