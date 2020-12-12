Pacific Union College Announces End of Bob Cushman’s Presidency

Editor’s Note: This press release was originally published on the Pacific Union College website and is included below in full:

It was recently announced that Pacific Union College President Bob Cushman will be leaving PUC at the end of this school year. On behalf of the entire PUC community, we want to thank President Dr. Cushman for his tireless efforts on behalf of our beloved PUC, our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and greater SDA constituency. We are grateful for Bob's years of service and dedication to Adventist education, even beyond those years at PUC.

"Bob has always approached his various roles in education with a servant heart and he brought that same spirit to his role at PUC and for that we will always be grateful," said Dr. Bradford Newton, Pacific Union Conference Executive Secretary and Chair of the PUC Board of Trustees. "As we look toward PUC's future, our board continues to be confident that PUC has a bright future ahead of us as we seek to prepare students for their life's calling and career path ahead. We believe that we have a strong administrative leadership team at PUC and are certain they will continue to drive a positive future for the campus, bringing us enrollment and programmatic growth, strong financial stewardship and new and exciting opportunities."

While there may be challenges facing higher education in today's environment, PUC was one of the only SDA colleges/universities to see enrollment growth going into the fall quarter, even amidst the COVID-19 environment. PUC's leadership team is currently working on a revitalized vision for PUC focused on aligning our college to better serve tomorrow's students on the Angwin campus and beyond.

"PUC has begun to turn toward a positive direction," Newton continued. "We look toward rebuilding, reimagining, and growing our college program for the future."

The college will continue to build on its strong tradition of educating students and placing them on a path for a lifetime of success. There are many opportunities for growth and expansion ahead for PUC, working with strong partners and standing on the shoulders of those wonderful leaders and alumni who have brought us this far in the college's history.

Together, we will remain dedicated to preparing students for careers of success and service, and we look forward to continuing to build the next generation of Adventist leaders.

Along with all of those who have been a part of the college's strong past, we thank President Cushman for his faithful service to our college community.

A Letter from President Bob Cushman:

