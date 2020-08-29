Pacific Union College and Adventist Health St. Helena Evacuated

Pacific Union College and Adventist Health St. Helena have announced they are under mandatory evacuation due to the Lightning Complex Fires in Napa County.

The PUC announcement was posted to its website and social media channels on August 19, 2020 and states:

PUC is currently under a mandatory evacuation with the surrounding Angwin community in response to the Lightning Complex Fires in Napa County.

There is currently no immediate threat to the campus, and all faculty, staff, and students are safe and accounted for at this time.

Please join us in praying for our PUC family, our Angwin community, and our Napa County neighbors, as well as the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department and others responding. And please pray for all those affected by the Lightning Complex Fires.

The PUC incident command team (ICT) will be meeting again at 8:00 AM on Thursday and we will have more updates after that.

Adventist Health St. Helena announced on August 20 that the hospital and most of its clinics are closed on Thursday, after being evacuated late Wednesday night:

Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital and most clinics are closed on Thursday, August 20, due to the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Central Napa County. The hospital was evacuated late Wednesday night after Cal Fire issued a mandatory evacuation order. In accordance with the order, all surgical, lab, imaging and other procedures that were scheduled on the hospital campus are cancelled until further notice.

According to a news report from the Napa Valley Register, the lightning-caused wildfires have burned 131,000 acres in and around rural northeastern Napa County. Over 100 homes and outbuildings have been destroyed and 70 damaged. Over 4,400 homes are under mandatory evacuation and over 1,200 additional homes are under evacuation warning as of Wednesday evening.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image credit: btwashburn on Flickr.com, shared under Creative Commons license.

