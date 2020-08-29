Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta Recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta was named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.

Charles Yang, MD, chair of the Department of Obstetrics, said the team is honored to be acknowledged as among the best maternity care hospitals in the country.

“This recognition is an attribution of the talented and dedicated staff who ensure their patients are receiving the best possible care and outcomes every day,” Yang said.

LLUMC – Murrieta was one of fewer than 250 adult hospitals that provide maternity services to receive the prestigious accolade. LLUMC – Murrieta also joins an elite group of hospitals recognized for quality, including Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, which was named a top Children’s Hospital three years in a row by The Leapfrog Group.

LLU Children’s Hospital also met the obstetric requirements for this, however only adult hospitals were reported for the recognition.

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

The full list of recipients appeared in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.

For more information on maternity care services at LLUMC – Murrieta, call 951-290-4000 or go online.

About Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta (LLUMC - Murrieta)

Loma Linda University Medical Center brought its renowned commitment for premier health services to a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Murrieta. LLUMC - Murrieta serves southern California’s southwest Riverside County; including the communities of Murrieta, Temecula, Menifee, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and Lake Elsinore. LLUMC - Murrieta provides the highest quality medical care with a mission-focused team of medical professionals. LLUMC-M is part of Loma Linda University Health, which includes Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, LLUMC – East Campus, Behavioral Medicine Center, Surgical Hospital, and physician clinics as well as LLU's eight professional schools. LLUMC is widely respected as a health care leader and is known for its pioneering and cutting-edge work in such areas as organ transplants, proton treatment for cancers, cardiac care, physical rehabilitation, acute pediatric and adult care, as well as treatments for chemical dependence and other behavioral disorders. With a total of 1,048 beds, Loma Linda University Health offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality healthcare to 1.5 million outpatients and 40,000 inpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, LLUH is a faith-based health system with a mission t"to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ."

This press release was provided by Loma Linda University Health for distribution and originally appeared on the LLUH website. Image courtesy of LLUH.

