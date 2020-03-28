“I Have Coronavirus” President of Northeastern Conference Shares in Statement

Editor’s Note: In a March 26 statement shared to social media, Daniel Honoré, president of the Northeastern Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, shared that he has tested positive for coronavirus. His statement is included in full below:

A Personal Statement from Northeastern Conference President Daniel Honoré

A few moments ago, I received confirmation of something I have suspected for several days: I have Coronavirus. Last week my eldest son, who is a healthcare worker, also began showing symptoms. We are working diligently to keep other members of our family from being infected.

I share this deeply personal information with our church family for two reasons. First, I want to urge each of you to redouble your efforts to practice preventive measures. Secondly, we are receiving reports of cases in some of our churches. It is inevitable that members of our spiritual community will be affected and when this happens it is not a cause for shame or stigmatization. I want you to know that you are not alone. We will fight this together through prayer and healthy practices.

So far, my symptoms have been mild and so I remain in self-quarantine to ride this out. I will not be making any public appearances until I am cured of the virus. I solicit your continued prayers as we still believe that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

Sincerely,

Daniel Honoré

President

The Northeastern Conference is a regional conference organized in 1945 within the Atlantic Union and is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The membership is over 58,000 according to the Adventist Yearbook.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image courtesy of the Northeastern Conference website.

