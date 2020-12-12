Ginger Harwood Receives Outstanding Achievement Woman of the Year Award from Association of Adventist Women

Association of Adventist Women awarded Ginger Hanks Harwood the distinguished Outstanding Achievement Woman of the Year Award on November 15, 2020 at its annual Woman of the Year program via Zoom, which is available to watch at associationofadventistwomen.com.

Harwood, of Chico, CA, gave the keynote address on global issues needing Christian commitment and service.

Harwood, ordained, helped found the Women’s Resource Center at La Sierra University. She has written and presented papers on Bible women and SDA women in our church history, published in Spectrum magazine and Andrews University Seminary Studies, and has a soon to be published book. “She has been appreciated by her theology students during her lifetime career at LSU and PUC,” says colleague Fritz Guy.

Community Life awardee Dynnette Dee Hart, Associate Dean at LLU School of Nursing, is recognized for her teaching career and for inspiring Christian nursing students at LLU, San Manuel Gateway College, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya. She also served at and helped organize the Norton Clinic Social Action Corps Health System.

Community Life awardee Pastor-Chaplain Nyslie Guerrier, serves God as elder, preacher, Director of Family Life, Women’s Ministry Coordinator at Mount Rubidoux Church. She is a dynamic motivational speaker, has a Sabbath afternoon weekly online chat program highlighting women’s issues and social justice topics. Her passion is to restore those battling addiction, socio-economic and health injustices, and form a non-profit organization to address these areas.

Spiritual leadership recipient Dina Salas Montoya served as dean, and chaplain in Peru. She preached her first sermon at age seven, and consecrated her entire life to serve God as missionary, including three months evangelizing in New York City. She completed the Theological Studies Program at São Paulo, Brazil, and later became the first and only woman missionary district leader in Peru. She has participated prominently in many world congresses and conferences in different countries. She is a member of the UN Council of Ambassadors for Peace, and was distinguished as Outstanding Miraflorina Woman, and awarded the Medal of Honor for Merit, by the town mayor, for her spiritual healing ministry. She has brought over 500 souls to Christ.

Spiritual Leadership awardee Hilde Torkildsen Huru gave her first Bible studies as a teen. After receiving her BA in theology, she pastored and was the first female member of the Norwegian Union Conference executive committee. She helped draft their statement of equality for men and women in ministry and their decision to only commission new pastors after 2012. As a member of the Trans-European Division executive committee, she helped draft a statement to the GC explaining that the TED could not go against conscience and needed to treat clergy fairly, in light of the biblical call for justice, and many statements made by Ellen White. The committee stated it was a religious liberty issue. She translated Harwood and Beem’s paper, “Your Daughters Shall Prophesy” for Advent News Norway, which also published her story of her call to ministry.

Champion of Justice awards go to former NAD President Dan Jackson (2019 award was to be presented at the cancelled GC Session), Columbia Union Conference President Dave Weigley, and Pacific Union Conference President Ricardo Graham. Their acceptance speeches are recorded online from the AAW program. “These champions have stood for truth, following their conscience and the will of their constituents to treat men and women clergy equally,” says AAW President Nerida Bates.

Go to associationofadventistwomen.com, where more information on awardees, past awardees, current women’s stories, goals, and membership information can also be found.”

This press release was provided for distribution by the Association of Adventist Women.

Image courtesy of AAW’s award ceremony program.

