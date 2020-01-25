Former President of Christian Record Services Passes to His Rest

Vernon L. Bretsch, president of Christian Record Services, Inc. between 1985 to 1991, passed away on December 27, 2019. Diane Thurber, president of Christian Record said Elder Bretsch significantly expanded the scope of ministry for people who are blind and that his contributions are still being realized. “The Christian Record staff joins many others who were saddened to learn of Elder Bretsch’s death and look forward to a special reunion in Heaven with all those for whom he faithfully served.”

Elder Bretsch’s family issued the following public statement.

He lived a full life of service to God in various capacities. He began his church service as a colporteur selling books door-to-door. His printing background led him to manage publishing houses and publishing work in the Far East. He served as Mission President in Vietnam before returning to the United States. His work included the General Conference, Voice of Prophecy, conference leadership, and Christian Record Services, Inc. He retired in 1991 and had kept a busy and joy-filled life until the very end. He rests in Jesus waiting for the great resurrection soon to come. He leaves behind his wife, Phyllis, and his three children: Don, Bob, and Kathy. Opal, his first wife, passed away in 2004.

A memorial service will be held at the Orchards SDA Church in Vancouver, Washington, on January 18, in the afternoon. Time to be determined.

This article originally appeared on the Christian Record Services website.

Photo courtesy of the Christian Record Services website

