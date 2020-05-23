Anonymous Donors Pledge to Match Gifts up to $100k for Loma Linda University Students

An anonymous couple has committed to matching donations to Loma Linda University’s Student Relief Fund dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000. The donors, both School of Medicine graduates, are challenging those able to make gifts to the fund.

With the current COVID-19 crisis, many students are facing additional challenges in paying for basic needs such as food, rent and utilities. Donations to the fund will directly help those students who are financially impacted by the crisis, providing for basic needs, additional tuition support and aid in remote education.

Loma Linda University’s goal through this fund is to provide emergency relief allowing students from any school to get through this crisis while continuing their education undeterred.

According to the donors, they are so thankful for their education from Loma Linda University, and they remember the struggle of being medical students without the benefits of financial help.

“We used to make a pot of beans in a crockpot and eat that throughout the week — that’s all we could afford with our school loans,” said the donors. “We consider it a tremendous blessing that God has now put us in a position to help relieve some of the financial stress on Loma Linda University students during these trying times.”

